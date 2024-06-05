2025 five-star offensive tackle includes Vols in top five

2025 offensive tackle prospect Josh Petty narrowed down his top five schools.

Petty’s top five schools are: Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Florida State and Stanford.

Petty will officially visit Tennessee this weekend. He will also officially visit Ohio State on June 14 and Florida State on June 21. Petty visited Clemson on May 31 and Stanford on June 1.

The 6-foot-5, 262-pound offensive tackle is from Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, Georgia.

Petty ranks as the No. 13 overall player in the class of 2025. He also ranks as the No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 4 player in Georgia, according to 247Sports.

Tennessee offered Petty a scholarship on March 24, 2023.

