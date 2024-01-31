2025 five-star guard Jasper Johnson Includes USC in top 10 list

Elite 2025 shooting guard Jasper Johnson has narrowed his list of schools down to 10: Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Missouri, North Carolina, USC, and West Virginia.

Johnson is scheduled to visit UNC the weekend of February 3 for the Tar Heels’ basketball game against Duke. North Carolina is the favorite to land Johnson.

Johnson has long been rumored as a reclassification candidate, but he says for now, he’s planning to stay in the 2025 class and further develop before he gets to college.

“All my schools are open to me reclassing to 2024, but as of right now, I think I’ll be staying in the 2025 class. Reclassing up is an option, but I think I will probably stay in 2025.”

He is the No. 10 overall player and No. 2 combo guard in the 247Sports composite ranking. Playing for Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, he is also the No. 1 player from Missouri. USC would love to get him, but the Trojans have a lot of problems to deal with right now in the midst of a brutal 2024 season.

