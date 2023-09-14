2025 five-star defensive lineman Armando Blount includes USC in top 5

Armondo Blount is over a year out from signing, but he’s already narrowing the focus of his recruitment and the USC Trojans are in the mix. Blount, a five-star defender from Florida, is down to five schools after picking up 30 scholarship offers.

The Trojans made the cut alongside the Miami Hurricanes, Florida State Seminoles, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Oklahoma Sooners.

The premier edge rusher of the class is rated as the No. 1 recruit in the state of Florida, No. 2 defensive lineman, and No. 5 prospect overall in the Class of 2025 according to 247Sports Composite.

The five-star prospect from Miami Central High School hasn’t named a commitment date or time period, but according to Adam Gorney at Rivals.com, Florida State is the early front-runner.



“Florida State has been the early front-runner for the 2025 five-star defensive end from Miami (Fla.) Central and a trip back to Tallahassee recently really stood out. Blount spent a lot of time with position coach Odell Haggins and even took notes of what Haggins was saying to remember for later. Miami and Florida are two other early ones to watch, but the Seminoles definitely stand out most,” Gorney wrote.

