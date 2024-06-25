2025 EDGE Zion Grady commits to Ohio State over Auburn, others

Auburn football has recruited its home state well this cycle by landing commitments from six of Alabama’s top 25 recruits. The bad news, unfortunately, is that Auburn can’t sign them all.

Hugh Freeze and his staff worked hard to bring four-star EDGE Zion Grady aboard its 2025 haul after his de-commitment from Alabama in January. After a six-month battle, the Tigers ultimately lost out on Grady, as he announced his pledge to Ohio State on Monday.

Grady, the No. 6 recruit from Alabama in the 2025 recruiting cycle and the No. 10 EDGE in the national rankings kicked off his string of official visits in May by visiting Miami. He also visited Auburn, Florida State, and Tennessee before making the trek to Columbus last weekend. He ended his official visit to Ohio State by giving Ryan Day his commitment.

He tells 247Sports’ Bill Kurelic that Ohio State’s track record for development is unmatched, and that he is happy to shut down his recruitment.

“The coaching staff is A-1, the facility is great and people in Ohio are great,” Grady said in an interview with 247Sports. “I was very impressed with how detailed coach (Larry) Johnson is with his recruitment approach. Why not be a Buckeye. Hard to find a better program for development. Man, it feels great.. glad to get this over with.”

With Grady’s commitment, Ohio State now claims two of Alabama’s top 10 recruits from the 2025 cycle, joining five-star CB Na'eem Offord, the state’s No. 1 overall recruit out of Parker High School in Birmingham.

