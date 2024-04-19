2025 edge prospect Jayden Woods includes Vols in top five

2025 edge prospect Jayden Woods announced his top five schools.

Tennessee, Florida, Purdue, Wisconsin and Penn State are Woods’ top five schools.

Woods unofficially visited the Vols on March 18 for spring practice.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound four-star edge prospect is from Mill Valley High School in Shawnee, Kansas.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to Woods on Feb. 23, 2023. Kansas was the first school to offer a scholarship to him on Sept. 24, 2022.

The Vols have eight commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond and safety Sidney Walton.

I will be focusing on these 5 schools moving forward in my recruitment. pic.twitter.com/uGh8C2tuAs — Jayden Woods (@Atm_Jayden) April 18, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire