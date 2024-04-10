2025 edge prospect Jayden Loftin includes Tennessee in top seven

2025 edge prospect Jayden Loftin announced his top seven schools.

Tennessee, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Minnesota are Loftin’s top seven schools.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound three-star edge prospect is from Somerville High School in Somerville, New Jersey.

The Vols are one of three Southeastern Conference schools to offer Loftin.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to Loftin on Dec. 8, 2023. Syracuse was the first school to offer a scholarship to the 2025 safety on July 1, 2023.

The Vols have seven commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson and cornerback Tyler Redmond.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire