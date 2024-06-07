2025 edge prospect Cortez Harris scheduled to visit Tennessee

2025 edge prospect Cortez Harris will officially visit Tennessee this weekend, according to 247Sports.

Besides the Vols, Harris will officially visit Maryland on June 13 and Penn State on June 21.

The four-star edge prospect is from Riverdale Baptist School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Harris is ranked as the No. 248 prospect in the class of 2025. He also ranks as the No. 20 edge prospect and No. 5 player in Maryland.

The Vols offered a scholarship to Harris on Jan. 18, 2023.

The Vols have 10 commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton, wide receiver Radarious Jackson and offensive lineman Antoni Kade Ogumoro.

