2025 defensive lineman Trajen Odom picks up offer from USC football

Junior defensive lineman Trajen Odom has been offered by USC. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive lineman, based in North Carolina, is originally from Inglewood, California. Going home to USC could be a very high option for the Trojans’ target.

As a junior last fall for Panther Creek High School, Odom had 54 total tackles, 22 tackles for a loss, and a forced fumble. During his sophomore season in 2022, Odom had 41 total tackles and 11 tackles for a loss. He has nine career sacks.

He has scheduled visits with Cal, whom his father played for in the late 1990s, plus Miami, Oregon, Ohio State and Georgia.

The North Carolina standout sees a fairly clear timeline for a commitment, with top schools likely coming in the next couple of months.

“Soon, hopefully it might be within a month or two I might have a top 8 or something. And then by June I should be committed,” he said.

Odom has also reported offers from App State, Austin Peay, Bethune-Cookman, California, Duke, East Carolina, Florida State, Jackson State, James Madison, LSU, Miami, Missouri, Morgan State, NC Central, NC State, New Mexico State, North Carolina, Oregon, Oregon State, Tennessee, UNLV, USC, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Washington, and West Virginia.

Trajen Odom@traajenn

2025 DL/TE

6’5” 270 lbs

Panther Creek High School

Offers: Indiana, FSU, VT, Tennessee, Duke, USC, LSU, WV, Miami, Mizzou, NC, Washington, Cal, UNLV +#RecruitTrajenOdom pic.twitter.com/tm36XdDcsI — Coach Niko Johnson (@CoachJohnson32_) January 9, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire