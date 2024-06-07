2025 defensive lineman prospect visiting Tennessee this weekend

2025 defensive line prospect Brandon Caesar will visit Tennessee this weekend.

Caesar originally scheduled a visit with the Vols on June 21, but rescheduled according to 247Sports.

Caesar unofficially visited Tennessee on April 9. He officially visited West Virginia on May 31.

The 6-foot-4, 255 pound three-star defensive lineman is from Cleveland Heights High School in Cleveland, Ohio.

Caesar ranks as the No. 679 prospect in the class of 2025. He also ranks as the No. 70 defensive lineman and No. 23 player in Ohio.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to Caesar on May 17, 2023.

The Vols have 10 commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton, wide receiver Radarious Jackson and offensive lineman Antoni Kade Ogumoro.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire