2025 defensive lineman Juju Marks includes Tennessee in top eight

2025 defensive lineman prospect Juju Marks announced his top eight schools.

Tennessee, Alabama, Ole Miss, Oregon, Kansas, USC, Wisconsin and Missouri are Marks’ top eight schools.

The 6-foot-7, 260-pound four-star defensive line prospect is from Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park, Kansas.

Marks ranks as the No. 370 overall player in the class of 2025. He also ranks as the No. 31 offensive tackle and No. 6 player in Kansas.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to Marks on March 3, 2023. Kansas was the first school to offer him a scholarship on Oct. 9, 2022.

The Vols have eight commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond and safety Sidney Walton.

