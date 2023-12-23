2025 defensive lineman Juju Marks reduces list to 11 schools, USC makes the cut

Several days ago, defensive lineman Juju Marks trimmed his list of dozens of offers down to 11 schools.

The 2025 Kansas native announced a top 11 of USC, Oklahoma, Michigan, Kansas, Alabama, Notre Dame, Oregon, Miami, Missouri, Kansas State and Tennessee.

Previously Marks — 6-7 and 250 pounds from Overland Park (Kansas) and St. Thomas Aquinas High School — had offers from Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa, Kansas State, Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Michigan, Auburn and Ole Miss.

On3.com rates him a four-star prospect, the No. 16 defensive lineman, and the No. 170 overall prospect in the nation in the 2025 class.

USC still has to make its way past 10 other schools, so it’s not as though the Trojans have any clear-cut inside track. However, they have made it past the first few uncertain stages of this recruitment. Even if the Trojans don’t win every recruiting battle, being in on a lot of recruitments gives them better odds of actually landing the ones they really need.

thank you to all the coaches who have been recruiting me but i will be focusing on these 11 schools! pic.twitter.com/xHXItuv150 — Julian (Juju) Marks (@juju45738) December 12, 2023

