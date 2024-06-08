2025 defensive lineman Jaylen Williams includes Vols in top four

2025 defensive line prospect Jaylen Williams included Tennessee in his top four schools.

Williams’ top four schools are Tennessee, Texas A&M, Michigan and Nebraska.

Williams is ranked as the No. 236 prospect in the class of 2025. He also ranks as the No. 29 defensive lineman and No. 6 player in Illinois, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-6, 265 pound four-star defensive lineman is from Palatine High School in Palatine, Illinois.

Williams will officially visit Tennessee on June 14. He unofficially visited Tennessee on Nov. 18 for the Vols’ game against Georgia. He will officially visit Nebraska on June 21.

The Vols offered Williams a scholarship on March 10, 2023.

The Vols have 10 commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton, wide receiver Radarious Jackson and offensive lineman Antoni Kade Ogumoro.

