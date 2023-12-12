2025 defensive lineman includes Vols in top 11

2025 defensive line prospect Juju Marks announced his top 11 schools in his recruitment on Monday.

Tennessee, Alabama, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC are Marks’ top 11 schools.

The 6-foot-7, 260-pound defensive lineman is from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to Marks on March 3.

“After a great conversation with coach (Kyle) Blocker, I am blessed to receive my 8th D1 offer from the University of Tennessee,” Marks announced.

The Vols have four commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Cornerback Shamar Arnoux, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker and cornerback Tyler Redmond.

thank you to all the coaches who have been recruiting me but i will be focusing on these 11 schools! pic.twitter.com/xHXItuv150 — Julian (Juju) Marks (@juju45738) December 12, 2023

