2025 defensive lineman Darren Ikinnagbon gets USC offer

Darren Ikinnagbon is on USC’s radar screen. The New Jersey native from Hisdale, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, has been offered by Shaun Nua and the Trojans’ staff.

The three-star defensive end is one of the big risers in the 2025 recruiting class, seeing more and more attention following a tremendous junior campaign.

Ikinnagbon’s offer sheet also includes Boston College, Duke, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, USC and Tennessee among several others.

So far only 247Sports has rated Ikinnagbon. The outlet has him rated as a three-star recruit, sitting as the No. 240 overall player and No. 24 edge rusher in the 2025 class. Judging by his offer list, the other platforms will follow suit and rank him soon. USC is looking for high-impact defensive players who can thrive under the scheme of new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. Ikinnagbon might be “only” a three-star prospect, but when you consider how well D’Anton Lynn developed UCLA defensive players who did not have high star ratings in 2023, the hope is that USC will enjoy a huge jump in player development and can gain a lot of ground purely through the improved quality of its defensive coaching in the Big Ten.

