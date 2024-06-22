2025 defensive lineman Charles House commits to Tennessee

Tennessee received another commitment for its 2025 recruiting class on Saturday from four-star defensive lineman Charles House.

House committed to Tennessee over Alabama and Georgia.

“I chose Tennessee because of my relationship with the staff and the coaches,” House told On3. “It felt like home. I can see myself excelling there and they can develop me really well.”

The 6-foot-3, 288-pound defensive line prospect is from North Mecklenburg High School in Huntersville, North Carolina.

House ranks as the No. 612 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He also ranks as the No. 64 defensive lineman and No. 14 player in North Carolina, according to 247Sports.

Tennessee offered House a scholarship on Sept. 4, 2023.

Tennessee has 13 commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Vandorselaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton, wide receiver Radarious Jackson, offensive lineman Antoni Kade Ogumoro, edge Jayden Loftin, offensive lineman Nic Moore and House.

