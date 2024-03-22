2025 defensive line prospect visiting Tennessee this weekend

2025 defensive lineman prospect Christian Garrett will unofficially visit Tennessee.

“I will be back in Knoxville this weekend,” Garrett said.

He visited Clemson on March 9.

Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and USC are Garrett’s top seven schools.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive lineman is from Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Georgia.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to Garrett on May 4, 2023.

The Vols have six commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson and cornerback Tyler Redmond.

Garrett has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Miami, Auburn, Stanford, USF, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Boston College and Indiana.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire