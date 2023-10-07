2025 defensive back Trestin Castro says Trojans are recruiting him the most

USC is interested in 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back Trestin Castro, who hails from Upland (California) High School and is part of the Class of 2025. Castro received a scholarship offer from Lincoln Riley’s recruiting staff. He currently holds offers from Cal, San Diego State, Arizona, Colorado, UNLV and Washington.

Castro said USC is recruiting him hardest.

“USC has been on it more,” Castro said. “I was there for there opening game against San Jose State and also took an unofficial visit there last Thursday and had a great experience.

“I had some great conversations with the staff to help guide me through this process. They gave me some tough questions to ask the other schools and it was really helpful.”

Castro was very productive as a sophomore last season, totaling 58 tackles, picking off seven passes (one returned for a touchdown), and recovering a pair of fumbles.

He should see some time on both sides of the ball as a junior. It will be good to watch his continued development with two more years before he hits college.

Upland (Calif.) DB Trestin Castro had a big off-season, establishing himself as one of the top recruits in the West Coast '25 class https://t.co/kHVZ4qkQPx pic.twitter.com/SvYTPeZ0SQ — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) August 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire