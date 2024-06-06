Ravenwood 2025 DB Donovan Starr commits to Auburn football over Tennessee, Clemson, Missouri

Ravenwood senior Donovan Starr committed to Auburn football and coach Hugh Freeze on Thursday, he confirmed to The Tennessean.

The 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back visited Auburn on Wednesday. He chose Auburn over Clemson, Tennessee and Missouri. He was at Clemson last week.

Starr is the No. 14 player from Tennessee in the Class of 2025, according to the 247Sports Composite, and is the No. 35 cornerback nationally. He's a three-star defensive back in the Composite ranking, which considers rankings of all major recruiting services. He's a four-star DB according to 247Sports' ranking.

Starr is Auburn’s 12th commitment from the 2025 class. His offer list also included Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, North Carolina, California, Mississippi State, Northwestern, Louisville, Duke, UAB, Minnesota and Georgia Tech, among others.

Starr’s recruitment skyrocketed this past season as colleges discovered his speed. He won the TSSAA Class AAA 100-meter dash state title in May, finishing with the state’s fastest time of 10.56 seconds. He also won the high jump, clearing 6-06. He was the Class AAA state runner-up in the high jump in 2023.

