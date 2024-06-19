2025 Cowboy football recruiting class earns top 25 ranking after recent commitments

Jun. 18—Mike Gundy's 2025 recruiting class has the potential to be one of his best ever.

Oklahoma State has been hot on the recruiting trail since early April, picking up 13 commitments over the last two months. With five new commitments in June, the Cowboys have a solid class taking shape.

Of OSU's 14 commits, 247 Sports has 13 of them listed as three-stars and one of them as a four-star. Rivals has it as 12 three-stars and two four-stars.

Adam Schobel, QB, Columbus, TX

A four-star quarterback, Schobel is unanimously rated as the Pokes' top commit in the class after his recruiting flip from Baylor to Oklahoma State. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound QB has gradually risen up recruiting rankings in recent months, and he's now listed as the No. 230 ranked player in the country in the 2025 class.

His big frame and lively arm classifies Schobel as a pro-style quarterback. In his last two seasons at Columbus he threw for a combined 5,200 yards and 66 touchdowns and led his team to a 24-3 record.

Jaden Perez, WR, San Antonio, TX

Perez committed to Oklahoma State in mid-April, and he is the highest rated of four wide receiver commits for 2025. Rivals has the 6-foot, 165-pound receiver listed as a four-star while 247 has him as a high three-star.

A true burner, Perez was clocked running a 4.42 40-yard dash, according to Pokes Report. His skills can translate into all sorts of roles on the field, making him a big-time pick up for the Cowboy staff.

Jaylan Beckley, OL, Addison, TX

A three-star offensive lineman, Beckley is OSU's highest-rated offensive lineman in the 2025 class. Beckley has been highly-touted on the recruiting trail, fielding offers from the likes of Georgia, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Florida State. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound lineman committed to OSU in early April and has remained true since then.

Donovan Jones, LB, Waco, TX

The Midway High School linebacker is the most recent Oklahoma State commit as of June 18, having committed on Father's Day. Jones is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker with good athleticism. He's OSU's fourth defensive commit for 2025.

DJ Dugar, RB, Pflugerville, TX

OSU has its running back for the 2025 class,and he's a bulldozer. Dugar is a three-star and he spent the past three seasons at Leander High School in Texas, where he rushed for 3,800 yards and 48 touchdowns.

The 6-foot, 200-pound back was named a two-time All-District first teamer, and he'll play his final season in Pflugerville this fall.

Dugar committed to the Cowboys on June 15, and chose them over Michigan State, Kansas State and Arkansas.

Alexander McPherson, DL, Bradenton, FL

OSU's 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end commit is a contributor for IMG Academy in Florida and announced his commitment after an early June visit. McPherson can apply pressure from the edge and can also hold his own in stopping the run game.

He chose Oklahoma State over Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Boston College and Washington State.

Oklahoma State's 14 commits together create a strong class at this point of the recruiting cycle — rated as the No. 24 class in the country by Rivals and the No. 26 class by 247 Sports.

Since 2006, the Cowboys have had four classes rank top-25 and all of them had some big-time talent:

2014: Mason Rudolph, James Washington, Tyreek Hill (JUCO)

2011: Josh Stewart, J.W. Walsh, Ryan Simmons, Desmond Roland

2007: Dez Bryant, Kendall Hunter, Jamie Blatnick, Richetti Jones

2006: Russell Okung, Darnell Savage, Keith Toston, Perrish Cox

Signing day isn't for another seven months, but the Cowboys typically don't go after guys that have a strong chance of jumping ship late in the cycle. If things hold steady, Oklahoma State could have its best high-school recruiting class in nearly a decade.

