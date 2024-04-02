2025 cornerback Trestin Castro commits to USC football, beefing up a rapidly-growing class

Upland (California) 2025 three-star cornerback Trestin Castro has committed to the USC football program.

The 6-foot-2, 160-pound cornerback chose the Trojans over offers from Washington, Cal, Arizona, and Colorado.

Castro was very productive as a sophomore last season, totaling 58 tackles, picking off seven passes (one returned for a touchdown), and recovering a pair of fumbles.

Castro is the eighth commitment in USC’s 2025 class. He joins five-star Georgia quarterback Julian Lewis, Georgia natives Justus Terry and Isaiah Gibson, Florida-based Hylton Stubbs, California linebacker Matat’i Tagoa’i, Texas defensive lineman Gus Gordova, and three-star Texas running back Riley Wormley, who committed on Sunday. USC is getting its recruits from sunny, warm-weather states, but that’s a somewhat superficial detail. What’s more relevant is that USC is balancing the ability to keep California recruits home with the need to go into SEC states with considerable amounts of talented players. It’s not as though USC should tend to one detail without devoting similar effort to the other. USC can do both, and the Trojans are showing signs of doing that in their 2025 class. USC continues to build more than just its 2025 class; the Trojans continue to load up on defense, a product of the clear change in identity and reputation ushered in by Lincoln Riley’s changes to his defensive coaching staff.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire