2025 cornerback Tre Poteat commits to Tennessee

2025 cornerback prospect Tre Poteat committed to Tennessee on Tuesday. He’s the Vols fourth commit to 2025 class in less than a week.

“110% committed,” Poteat said.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound three-star cornerback is from Verona Area High School in Verona, Wisconsin.

Poteat ranks as the No. 545 overall player in the class of 2025. He also ranks as the No. 48 cornerback and No. 4 player in Wisconsin.

Poteat officially visited Tennessee on June 21.

Poteat is the son to former Pitt and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Hank Poteat.

Tennessee has 15 commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Vandorselaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton, wide receiver Radarious Jackson, offensive lineman Antoni Kade Ogumoro, edge Jayden Loftin, offensive lineman Nic Moore, defensive lineman Charles House, offensive lineman Douglas Utu and Poteat.

