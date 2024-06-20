2025 cornerback prospect receives Tennessee crystal ball prediction

2025 cornerback prospect Tre Poteat received a crystal ball prediction to commit to Tennessee, according to Evan Flood of 247Sports.

Flood, with Badger247, has correctly picked 71 percent of his projections. His confidence grade for Poteat’s commitment to Tennessee is medium at six.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound three-star cornerback is from Verona Area High School in Verona, Wisconsin.

Poteat ranks as the No. 541 overall player in the class of 2025. He also ranks as the No. 47 cornerback and No. 4 player in Wisconsin.

Poteat will officially visit Tennessee on Friday.

The Vols have 10 commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton, wide receiver Radarious Jackson and offensive lineman Antoni Kade Ogumoro.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire