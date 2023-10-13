2025 cornerback Dylan Lewis commits to Tennessee over Auburn, Clemson, LSU

Tennessee football added to its class of 2025 on Thursday when it picked up a commitment from three-star cornerback Dylan Lewis from Milton, Georgia.

Lewis, a junior, is the second commit for 2025, joining Milton teammate and three-star corner Shamar Arnoux. Lewis' commitment was announced on the X platform, formerly Twitter.

Lewis is the No. 47 player in Georgia for the class of 2025. His commitment comes six months after Arnoux pledged to the Vols. Lewis has 13 total tackles this season with two interceptions and six pass deflections. He returned one interception for a touchdown for his lone score this season.

Milton is 4-2 this season. The team's defense is giving up 15.8 points on defense.

Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) hosts Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS). The Vols then wrap up October with games vs. Alabama and Kentucky.

