2025 cornerback Dorian Brew offered by USC, sets commitment date

2025 cornerback Dorian Brew of Conroe (Texas) High School narrowed his list to five schools and will announce his college decision on January 24.

The four star cornerback, listed at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, is down to the following: Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, Penn State, and Oregon. That said, USC is looking to make a late push for the elite prospect along with Georgia, who offered Brew this weekend.

Brew is rated a five-star (0.9876 according to the 247Sports Composite) recruit and is ranked the No. 19 player nationally, the No. 4 cornerback and the No. 6 recruit in the state of Texas

“The schools on my list are known for development or the coach is known to be good at developing DBs and getting them to the next level,” Brew told On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Ohio State is the favorite to land Brew. “Ohio State being close to home, that being my mom’s school, I’ve been watching that school since I was a little kid. It’s one of my dream schools and it’s been on the top of my list for a while,” Brew told On3’s Chad Simmons.

USC Offered 🔴🟡!! Blessed 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/1AzjYaJ5Un — Dorian Brew (@BrewDorian15) January 12, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire