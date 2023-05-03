In 2025, college football semifinals will dovetail with wild-card weekend

Yahoo Sports

Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein rank their top eight NFL storylines to watch as we head into the offseason. The duo kick things off by looking at the Green Bay Packers and if QB Jordan Love can show he has what it takes to be the new franchise QB in 2023. Next, they evaluate the quarterback situation with the Tennessee Titans, who now have a QB competition in Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis and 2023 second-round pick Will Levis. At the sixth spot is Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. Can Watson significantly step up his play from last season to earn his fully guaranteed contract? At number five are the incoming mega-contracts for the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow. Both will look to be the highest-paid player in NFL history, but it's a stalemate as to who will be paid first, especially given the history with the two teams and their ownership. In the fourth spot, Charles and Jori discuss the precarious quarterback situation with the San Francisco 49ers. Brock Purdy is just starting to return from a serious elbow injury, Trey Lance has reportedly lost favor with the organization and Sam Darnold is looking to come in and revitalize his career. The 49ers have a roster ready to contend for another Super Bowl if they can work it out at QB. The number three storyline is whether or not Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy after suffering multiple concussions in his young career. At number two, New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is already reportedly skipping some of the Jets offseason programs. Is it a concern that Rodgers doesn't seem to be 100% bought in on reshaping a losing culture in New York? The top spot goes to the new rookie QBs, as it'll be fascinating to watch which young QBs (Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis and Stetson Bennett) will start week one.