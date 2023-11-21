2025 CB Kevyn Humes lists Alabama in top 5

Cornerback Kevyn Humes of the 2025 class narrowed his list of finalists down to five schools recently. One of the programs that made the cut was Alabama.

Humes, a Maryland native, has taken two unofficial visits to Alabama. His most recent trip to Tuscaloosa was for the Alabama-LSU game.

Humes plays for one of the most prestigious programs in high school football — St. Frances Academy. In the past, Alabama has landed multiple prospects from the same school including Darrian Dalcourt and Chris Braswell.

With Humes cutting his list down to five schools, there is a strong chance that he makes a decision sooner rather than later.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Kevyn Humes’ recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 11 34 Rivals 4 90 4 10 ESPN 4 241 9 29 On3 Recruiting 3 – 17 59 247 Composite 4 258 8 28

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on June 24, 2023

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on Nov. 4, 2023

Top schools

Social media

