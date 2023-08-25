2025 CB Daryus Dixson earns offer from USC football

USC football has sent an offer to class of 2025 cornerback Daryus Dixson, the Mater Dei High School four-star prospect.

Coming in at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds from Santa Ana, Calif., Dixson has been reeling in Power Five offers since his freshman year of high school.

Dixson’s other offers are from Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Cal, Colorado, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UNLV, UCLA, Utah and Washington.

As a sophomore for Mater Dei, Dixson recorded 37 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups for the Monarchs.

Dixson is ranked as the No. 10 player in California, the No. 11 cornerback in the country, and the No. 83 overall prospect in his class per 247Sports.

Among cornerbacks in California, Dixson is ranked No. 2 only behind Mission Viejo (CA) prospect Dijon Lee. This is a high-end target for USC, and therefore a defensive player the Trojans really need to keep at home.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire