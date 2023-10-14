What 2025 CB Blake Woodby's commitment means for Ohio State football

Ohio State is continuing to build its 2025 football class.

After losing a commitment from four-star safety Jontae Gilbert in July, the Buckeyes restarted their 2025 defensive class with a Maryland native, securing a commitment from four-star cornerback Blake Woodby, who chose Ohio State over Tennessee, Oregon, Georgia and Alabama.

Woodby, who is 5 feet 11 and 180 pounds, is ranked as the No. 79 player and No. 9 cornerback in the country according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

But Woodby's commitment is more than just another cornerback in the 2025 class.

Here's what his commitment means for Ohio State.:

Ohio State continues recruiting success in Maryland

Success in Maryland is nothing new for Ohio State.

After landing only one commitment from three-star linebacker Connor Crowell in a five-class span from 2010-14, Ohio State's hiring of defensive line and assistant head coach Larry Johnson in 2014 — a former Maryland high school football coach for 18 years — seemingly ignited the Buckeyes' presence in the state.

Starting with offensive tackle Isaiah Prince in 2015 — the No. 1 Maryland prospect in the class — Ohio State landed seven Maryland players in nine classes.

Between 2015-2023, Ohio State landed five top-five Maryland prospects: Prince, quarterback Dwayne Haskins, linebacker Keandre Jones, defensive end Chase Young and defensive end Jason Moore.

Moore ended a two-class drought of Maryland commits in 2023, choosing the Buckeyes over Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State and Maryland.

Ohio State has not landed a Maryland player in the 2024 class.

What's next for Ohio State in Maryland?

Ohio State has offered five Maryland players in the 2025 class.

Along with Woodby, the Buckeyes have offered four-star safety Faheem Delane, the No. 1 prospect in the state, four-star defensive lineman Trent Wilson, three-star defensive lineman Darrion Smith and four-star cornerback Kevyn Humes.

Delane, Wilson and Smith have visited Ohio State, while Wilson and Humes each have the Buckeyes as a finalist.

Who's on Ohio State's list of 2025 cornerback prospects?

Woodby will likely not be Ohio State's only cornerback commitment in the 2025 class.

In the past six recruiting classes, including 2024, the Buckeyes have landed 12 cornerbacks, including seven in the past three classes.

In 2025, Ohio State has already been busy, offering 13 cornerbacks, including: five-star Devin Sanchez, who camped with Ohio State this summer; Humes, who has Ohio State in his top eight; four-star Mark Zackery; and five-star Dorian Brew, who moved from Northmont High School to Conroe High School in Texas, but has Ohio State connections in his family.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 2025 CB Blake Woodby commitment analysis: What it means for OSU