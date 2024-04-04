2025 California safety prospect includes Vols in top four

2025 California prospect Jadyn Hudson announced his top four schools.

Tennessee, UCLA, USC and Ohio State are Hudson’s top four schools.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound four-star safety prospect is from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to Hudson on March 6, 2023. Florida Atlantic was the first school to offer a scholarship to Hudson on Nov. 7, 2021, while Georgia was the first Southeastern Conference school to offer the 2025 prospect.

The Vols have seven commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond and defensive lineman Ethan Utley.

