2025 California linebacker Madden Faraimo is a main target for USC

The 2025 USC football recruiting class that Lincoln Riley and his staff have put together is already ranked in the top five nationally. With the possible addition of San Juan Capistrano (California) J Serra Catholic linebacker Madden Faraimo, it could end up potentially being No. 1 overall by the end of national signing day next season.

Faraimo is very much in demand on the trail. The Southern California native is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound four-star linebacker who is one of the nation’s best defenders.

Faraimo, who is ranked as the nation’s No. 63 overall prospect and seventh-rated linebacker according to the 247Sports composite, still has other visits planned, with Ohio State (June 14-16) and Texas (June 21-23) up next.

Notre Dame is predicted to land Faraimo. His visit with the Fighting Irish was this past weekend. He also visited Washington (May 31-June 2).

Trojans linebacker coach Matt Entz made an in-person evaluation of Faraimo at J Serra High School. USC remains in the prospect’s top four schools along with Texas, Ohio State and Notre Dame according to Greg Biggins of 247Sports.

𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡: High 4🌟 (63 NATL.) LB Madden Faraimo has been predicted to #NotreDame by On3’s Mike Singer. The 2025 LB holds offers from other schools like Ohio State, Texas, USC, and more. Is Notre Dame turning into LBU? 👀 pic.twitter.com/HhB6ISJywY — Notre Dame Fighting Irish (@Insidetheirish) June 10, 2024

