2025 athlete-safety Jaylan Morgan receives USC offer

USC continues to recruit in the Deep South. This time, the Trojans are going into Tennessee looking for future roster reinforcements. In the latest piece of news from the trail, 2025 four-star Rockvale (Tenn.) athlete Jaylan Morgan has been offered by the USC Trojans.

The athlete-safety is ranked the No. 216 overall player, the No. 16 safety and the No. 6 prospect in Tennessee by 247Sports.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder out of Rockvale possesses the physical traits and athletic abilities to play high-major football at receiver or in the secondary, but we believe he projects particularly well to the latter, specifically at safety.

Morgan plays with above-average ball skills and he hits with more force than his listed size suggests. He has shown impressive body control and adjustment skills with spatial awareness of boundaries and opposing players, whether at receiver or safety.

Morgan holds offers from Tennessee, Memphis, Alabama, Colorado, Mississippi State, Baylor, Duke, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt, among others.

https://x.com/D1RecruitNation/status/1694201473855340821?s=20

