2025 Athlete Marcus James sets commitment date; Sooners look like the favorite

Oklahoma’s 2025 class is miles ahead of where the 2024 class was at this point last year. In October of 2022, the Sooners didn’t have a single commitment for the class of 2024. Their first commitment didn’t happen until March of this year when four-star cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe hopped on board first.

That won’t be the case for 2025. Oklahoma is in a prime position to add to its 2025 recruiting class. As things stand, the Sooners sit at No. 4 in the nation in 247Sports team recruiting rankings. They already have five commits, with four-star receiver Jaden Nickens as their highest-rated prospect, sitting at No. 88. The class has a heavy Oklahoma flavor, with three prospects coming from the Sooner State.

One of those, quarterback Kevin Sperry, isn’t a native of Oklahoma but transferred to Carl Albert High School this summer. Carl Albert is an Oklahoma football power, and Sperry was the icing on the cake for a loaded squad. Sperry is one of multiple Power Five caliber players on the squad, and his teammate Marcus James could be joining Sperry in Norman.

James is an athlete in every sense of the word. At 6-foot-4 and over 200 pounds, it’s easy to see why. James has played offense and defense all season long, but the Sooners offered him on the defensive side of the ball.

He’ll make his decision on November 2 at Carl Albert High. From there, he’ll pick between Oklahoma, Arkansas, TCU, Texas A&M, and Utah. News of his commitment date hit the internet, and not one but two projections have favored Brent Venables’ landing the versatile athlete.

Sam Spiegelman of On3 Sports and Brandon Drumm of OUInsider and Rivals each logged predictions favoring the Sooners.

Brandon Drumm of Oklahoma Insider logged a Rivals FutureCast for James as well.

Oklahoma is pulling away from the pack with less than two weeks to go. The Sooners aren’t clear yet, but people around the recruiting industry favor the Sooners significantly down the stretch.

It will be an uphill climb for the other four schools as James has two Oklahoma commits in his ear daily with Sperry (2025) and 2024 running back commit Xavier Robinson.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire