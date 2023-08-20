2025 ATH Marquise Davis offered by USC

Marquise Davis is a 6-foot-1, 200-pounder who doubles as a top safety and running back in the 2025 recruiting class.

Davis comes from Cleveland Heights in Ohio. He has offers from Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, Miami, Tennessee, Kentucky, Boston College and Duke among others.

Last season for Cleveland Heights, Davis ran for 869 yards on 74 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns as a sophomore, helping his team to a 10-2 record.

Davis comes in as the 145th player overall in the nation for the 2025 class, the 14th-best running back and fourth overall athlete. Davis could transition to safety at the next level for the Trojans.

USC definitely needs specialists on its roster, but it can also use multi-position players who can adjust to one role as needed if an injury occurs or something else happens to change the balance of positions on the roster. Flexibility is never a bad thing for a coaching staff or a football program. Davis could be very useful for USC.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire