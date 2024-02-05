2025 All-American Bowl to Feature Top Upperclassmen Football Players

2024 AAB 25th Anniversary Press Release (Landscape)_20240116.jpg

As the nation’s premier high school sporting event for 25 years, the All-American Bowl has historically featured 100 of the top senior high school football players from across the country. The All-American Bowl is played in the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX and is broadcast annually on NBC and Peacock. The All-American Bowl is the most-watched and highest-attended high school sporting event in the country.

Since its inception in December of 2000, the All-American Bowl has featured high school senior football players. Moving forward, the game will start to include the top high school juniors who will suit up to play alongside top senior upperclassmen from across the country.

“Given the changing landscape at the collegiate level, our senior participants are graduating high school earlier and enrolling in and attending college as early as December. As a result, the All-American Bowl is pivoting to now include top juniors for the upcoming 2025 All-American Bowl,” said Jon Miller, President, Acquisitions and Partnerships of NBC Sports, owner-operator of the event. “This change will allow more top juniors to make their college declarations on network television.” The 2025 All-American Bowl will be played Saturday, January 11th, 2025, which marks the 25th anniversary of the game.

The All-American Bowl has featured future Heisman Trophy winners and several hundred NFL players, including San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and 2020 Heisman winner DeVonta Smith, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Notable prospects expected to play in the 2025 All-American Bowl include:

David Sanders Jr., No. 1 offensive lineman and the No. 2 overall recruit in the Class of 2025;

Devin Sanchez, No. 1 defensive back and the No. 4 overall recruit in the Class of 2025;

DJ Pickett, No. 1 prospect in Florida and the No. 8 overall recruit in the Class of 2025;

Jaime Ffrench, No. 4 wide receiver and No. 30 overall recruit in the Class of 2025;

Jabari Brady, No. 2 wide receiver and No. 11 overall recruit in the Class of 2026.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 20,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 237 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).