2025 Alpine skiing World Cup Finals provisionally set for Sun Valley, Idaho

The next Alpine skiing World Cup Finals in March 2025 have been provisionally scheduled for Sun Valley, Idaho, which last hosted World Cup ski racing in 1977.

The International Ski Federation (FIS) announced the provisional Alpine World Cup schedule for the 2024-25 season on Thursday.

The season-ending World Cup Finals are slated for March 22-27 in Sun Valley. FIS added (TBC) next to Sun Valley, indicating the venue is not confirmed yet.

Sun Valley previously held World Cup giant slaloms and slaloms in 1975 and 1977.

The Alpine World Cup Finals include men's and women's races in each of the four primary disciplines — downhill, super-G, giant slalom and slalom.

The U.S. last hosted the World Cup Finals in 2017 in Aspen, Colorado.

Next season's provisional calendar also includes the first women's races in Beaver Creek, Colorado, since 2013. Beaver Creek has been an annual men's stop in early December.

This December, it is scheduled to hold a men's downhill, super-G and GS from Dec. 6-8 and a women's downhill and super-G from Dec. 14-15.

FIS also announced two measures to increase athlete safety. Skiers will be required to wear air bags in downhill and super-G races starting next season. Air bags were introduced on the World Cup in 2015 and recommended but were not mandatory. The air bags inflate upon crashing for injury protection.

A proposal was made to strongly recommend cut-resistant undergarments for all disciplines at all levels with a goal to make them mandatory starting with the 2025-26 season.