2025 Alabama safety commits to Tennessee football

2025 Alabama safety prospect Sidney Walton committed to Tennessee on Thursday.

“I’m home,” Walton said.

The 6-foot-1, 187-pound safety prospect is from Moody High School in Moody, Alabama.

Walton is the No. 453 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 41 safety prospect and No. 20 player in Alabama, according to 247Sports.

Tennessee is one of four Southeastern Conference schools to offer Walton. Kentucky was the first SEC school to offer him on Jan. 24, 2023.

Walton unofficially visited Tennessee on Sept. 9, 2023 for the Austin Peay game, Oct. 14, 2023 for the Texas A&M game and on April 6 for spring practice.

The Vols offered Walton a scholarship on Sept. 9, 2023.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire