2025 Aggie commit is poised to help build Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class

For Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko, "winning" his first offseason with the program isn't about gaining as many five-star prospects as possible but landing commitments from prospects who fit the scheme and, most importantly, the program's culture.

Last week, Texas A&M reeled in another big fish in the 2025 recruiting class. Four-star cornerback and high school quarterback Cobey Sellers chose the Aggies over Texas and Oklahoma, developing a close relationship with Elko and his staff over the past seven months.

This week, TexAgs assistant recruiting analyst Cade Draughon noted on Social Media (X) that as Sellers enters his final senior season at Shadow Creek HS in Pearland, Texas, the versatile defender is poised to help recruit fellow 2025 prospects to consider the Aggies. Considering Elko's growing popularity among every major Texas High School program, this shouldn't be tough.

Seller's length, speed, high football intellect, and athleticism were a no-brainer for new head coach Mike Elko. His on-field ability is similar to that of current Aggies star safety Bryce Anderson, who also played quarterback in high school.

According to 247Sports, Sellers is currently positioned as a top prospect in the 2025 class, ranking 123rd overall, 13th among cornerbacks, and 20th in Texas.

