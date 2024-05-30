2025 5-star WR out of Sasche (TX) is trending towards Texas A&M's SEC rival

RN_AggiesWire_FB1

Ahead of a busy recruiting summer, Texas A&M is still in the mix for elite 2025 five-star wide receiver Kaliq Lockett, who holds deep ties to the program and possesses NFL-like receiving traits with an incredibly high ceiling.

While head coach Mike Elko and his staff have done a solid job of keeping Lockett close to College Station with several unofficial/camp visits since the start of the year, including an upcoming official visit on June 7, Texas A&M's arch-rival and new SEC counterpart, the Texas Longhorns, are now a favorite to earn his commitment.

On Tuesday, On3's Steve Wiltfong released his initial prediction for the Longhorns' landing Lockett. However, the recruiting expert quickly noted that LSU, Florida State, and Texas A&M are still in the mix before everyone takes his prediction as a complete fact.

On the field, Lockett is the best receiver in the class, standing at 6-2 and 175 pounds; his impressive 6-7 wingspan and strong hands make him a red zone nightmare while possessing the speed and fluid route running skillset to embarrass boundary corners on go routes and post routes.

According to 247Sports, Lockett is currently positioned as the 11th-ranked player in the class, the 2nd-ranked wide receiver, and the 4th-ranked player in Texas. The Sachse (TX) native is coming off his highly productive 2023 junior campaign, in which he recorded 59 receptions, 1,299 yards, and 13 touchdowns.

