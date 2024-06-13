2025 5-star WR out of San Antonio (TX) is currently visiting Texas A&M

RN_AggiesWire_FB1

This offseason, Mike Elko and his staff still have made critical progress as nearly every postion group within the 2025 recruiting class. Still, so far, six of the thirteen commits in the cycle are on defense, while 2025 five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet remains the only skill postion player on offense.

Needing to hit at wide receiver, Elko and his staff are currently hosting the best receiver prospect in the 2025 class (in my opinion) as five-star WR Michael Terry III, one of the most versatile playmakers in the country, taking his first official visit to Texas A&M this year.

Standing at 6-3 and 210 pounds, Terry's impressive size of 6-3 and nearly 220 pounds is one of the many reasons he's thrived at multiple positions on offense. During his 2023 junior season, he performed as both wide receiver and running back, recording 992 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, paired with 564 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on the year.

According to 247Sports Composite, Terry has continued to rise in the rankings. He is currently positioned as the 28th-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle, the No. 1-ranked athlete in the class, and the 8th-ranked prospect in Texas.

Can’t get there fast enough!!!!! On my way to college station for official visit # Gigem 👍🏽👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/e80ceYoE7I — michael Terry lll (@mterry_3) June 12, 2024

