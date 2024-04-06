2025 5-Star WR and Oregon commit out of Tampa (FL) will reportedly visit Texas A&M later this year

On Saturday, Overtime held its annual OT7 event, featuring a host of notable 2025 prospects. Texas A&M recruiting insider, professionally known as AggiesToday, was present during the competition.

Concerning the Aggies 2025 recruiting class, several commits, including 4-star defensive lineman Landon Rink and 4-star cornerback Deyjhon Pettaway, were present, both playing at a high level.

After the game, one of the 2025 5-star wide receivers, Pettaway, was trailing in coverage; current Oregon commit Dallas Wilson spoke to AT, revealing that despite his commitment to the Ducks, he still plans on visiting Texas A&M sometime this year, possibly this summer.

Standing at 6-3 and 180 pounds, Wilson racked up 49 receptions, 872 receiving yards, and nine receiving touchdowns, averaging 17.8 yards per reception on the year. Possessing the speed, soft hands, and elite catch radius similar to most five-star wide receivers, losing 2024 5-star WR Cam Coleman to Auburn is certainly still a lingering annoyance.

According to 247Sports Composite, Wilson is currently positioned as the 23rd-ranked prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, the 5th-ranked wide receiver, and the 4th-ranked prospect in Florida.

https://twitter.com/aggiestoday/status/1776745697775067291?s=61&t=8l8jkMRVBLjpe52vF8lnqA

