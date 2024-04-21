2025 5-star WR Kaliq Lockett reflects on his recent visit to Texas A&M

Texas A&M has yet to land a wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class, but it doesn't mean head coach Mike Elko is trying! The Aggies hosted a bevy of 2025 prospects this weekend during the Maroon & White spring game, including five-star WR Kaliq Lockett.

After several unofficial visits to College Station this year, Lockett returned to campus to attend the Aggies' annual Maroon & White spring game on Saturday afternoon, joining the likes of 2025 five-star athlete Jonah Williams and others.

According to 247Sports, Lockett is currently positioned as the 11th-ranked player in the class, the 2nd-ranked wide receiver, and the 3rd-ranked player in Texas, as the Sachse (TX) native is coming off his highly productive 2023 junior campaign, recording 59 receptions, 1,299 yards and 13 touchdowns on the year.

After his visit, Lockett spoke to On3's Steve Wiltfong, providing a brief but revealing quote that should be very encouraging for Aggies fans who may still be on the fence regarding Mike Elko's effect on the program's cultures:

“The culture change at A&M is eye-catching."

Lockett's family connections to the University obviously stand out the most. Still, his relationship with Elko and his staff, especially with the new offensive coordinator, Collin Klein, will continue to grow in the coming months.

