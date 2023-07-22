2025 5-star WR Jaime Ffrench Jr. commits to Alabama

Alabama’s 2025 recruiting class is widely regarded as one of the best classes in the entire country. Well, it just got a lot better. 2025 five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr. committed to Alabama on Saturday.

He became the second five-star wide receiver commit to the Crimson Tide in the 2025 recruiting class. The other is Saraland High School star, Ryan Williams.

Ffrench Jr. plays wide receiver for Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida. As a sophomore, Ffrench Jr. had 44 receptions for 671 yards and five touchdowns.

Ffrench Jr. also plays basketball and competes on the school’s track and field team. In March of 2022, he ran an impressive 11.67 in the 100-meter dash.

His athleticism and playmaking ability are second to none. Alabama wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins has been able to recruit well in Florida in the past. The trend continues as Ffrench Jr. becomes the fifth commitment in the 2025 recruiting class.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Jaime Ffrench Jr.’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 31 8 5 Rivals 4 21 6 5 ESPN 4 15 3 3 On3 Recruiting 4 20 5 4 247 Composite 5 13 3 4

Vitals

Hometown Jacksonville, Florida Projected Position Wide receiver Height 6-1 Weight 185 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on June 8, 2022

Took unofficial visits to Alabama on March 4, 2023 and June 6, 2023

Other offers

BREAKING: Elite 2025 WR Jaime Ffrench has Committed to Alabama! The 6’2 180 WR from Jacksonville, FL chose the Crimson Tide over Florida State, Ohio State, & others He is ranked as the No. 13 Player in the ‘25 Class 🐘https://t.co/I3u3DwNx3A pic.twitter.com/sUPq0rcdr9 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire