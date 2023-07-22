2025 5-star WR Jaime Ffrench Jr. commits to Alabama

Brody Smoot
·2 min read

Alabama’s 2025 recruiting class is widely regarded as one of the best classes in the entire country. Well, it just got a lot better. 2025 five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr. committed to Alabama on Saturday.

He became the second five-star wide receiver commit to the Crimson Tide in the 2025 recruiting class. The other is Saraland High School star, Ryan Williams.

Ffrench Jr. plays wide receiver for Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida. As a sophomore, Ffrench Jr. had 44 receptions for 671 yards and five touchdowns.

Ffrench Jr. also plays basketball and competes on the school’s track and field team. In March of 2022, he ran an impressive 11.67 in the 100-meter dash.

His athleticism and playmaking ability are second to none. Alabama wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins has been able to recruit well in Florida in the past. The trend continues as Ffrench Jr. becomes the fifth commitment in the 2025 recruiting class.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Jaime Ffrench Jr.’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

31

8

5

Rivals

4

21

6

5

ESPN

4

15

3

3

On3 Recruiting

4

20

5

4

247 Composite

5

13

3

4

 

Vitals

Hometown

Jacksonville, Florida

Projected Position

Wide receiver

Height

6-1

Weight

185

Class

2025

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on June 8, 2022

  • Took unofficial visits to Alabama on March 4, 2023 and June 6, 2023

Other offers

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

