2025 5-star WR Jaime Ffrench Jr. commits to Alabama
Alabama’s 2025 recruiting class is widely regarded as one of the best classes in the entire country. Well, it just got a lot better. 2025 five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr. committed to Alabama on Saturday.
He became the second five-star wide receiver commit to the Crimson Tide in the 2025 recruiting class. The other is Saraland High School star, Ryan Williams.
Ffrench Jr. plays wide receiver for Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida. As a sophomore, Ffrench Jr. had 44 receptions for 671 yards and five touchdowns.
Ffrench Jr. also plays basketball and competes on the school’s track and field team. In March of 2022, he ran an impressive 11.67 in the 100-meter dash.
His athleticism and playmaking ability are second to none. Alabama wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins has been able to recruit well in Florida in the past. The trend continues as Ffrench Jr. becomes the fifth commitment in the 2025 recruiting class.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Jaime Ffrench Jr.’s recruiting profile.
Film
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
31
8
5
Rivals
4
21
6
5
ESPN
4
15
3
3
On3 Recruiting
4
20
5
4
247 Composite
5
13
3
4
Vitals
Hometown
Jacksonville, Florida
Projected Position
Wide receiver
Height
6-1
Weight
185
Class
2025
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on June 8, 2022
Took unofficial visits to Alabama on March 4, 2023 and June 6, 2023
Other offers
Florida State
BREAKING: Elite 2025 WR Jaime Ffrench has Committed to Alabama!
The 6’2 180 WR from Jacksonville, FL chose the Crimson Tide over Florida State, Ohio State, & others
He is ranked as the No. 13 Player in the ‘25 Class 🐘https://t.co/I3u3DwNx3A pic.twitter.com/sUPq0rcdr9
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 22, 2023