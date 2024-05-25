2025 5-star TE out of Goodland (KS) has placed Texas A&M in his final four list

Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein is already making an impact this offseason on the recruiting trail. The former Kansas State quarterback and recent OC followed Aggies head coach Mike Elko to College Station earlier this year.

Under the guidance of offensive coordinator Collin Klein, the Aggies are preparing for a QB-centric offense that heavily relies on the tight end position in both the running and passing game. This strategic approach, combined with the team's existing strengths, positions them well for the 2024 season. Looking ahead, Klein has set his sights on securing one of the top tight-end prospects in the 2025 cycle, a move that could further strengthen the team's offensive capabilities.

Heading into his senior season, Goodland, Kansas native Linkon Cure has continued to rise in the ranks due to his elite athleticism. Standing at an imposing 6-6 and 220 pounds, he possesses a ton of upside in the passing game as a jumbo wide receiver in high school. He can consistently separate off the snap and utilize his large catch radius on the boundary.

This week, Cure released his final four program lists, which include Oregon, Kansas State, Kansas, and Texas A&M.

After several recent unofficial visits to College Station this spring, Cure will return for an official visit next month on June 7 before taking consecutive weekend visits to Oregon (June 14) and Kansas State (June 21).

According to 247Sports, Cure is now the 26th-ranked prospect in the 2025 class, the second-ranked tight end, and the second-ranked prospect in Kansas.

