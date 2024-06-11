2025 5-star safety out of Shaker Heights (OH) will take an official visit to Texas A&M

Last weekend, Texas A&M's campus was filled to the brim as the Aggies college baseball super regional took place, while Kyle Field played host to the Mexico vs. Brazil soccer match on Saturday night. However, Mike Elko and his staff also hosted a talented list of 2025 prospects.

While the program has continued to make significant progress with several high-profile recruits in the 2025 cycle, plenty of uncommitted talent remains, including five-star safety Trey McNutt out of Shaker Heights, Ohio, one of the premier playmakers in the country.

Back in April, McNutt released his top 8 program list, which included Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Oregon, USC, Ohio State, and Texas A&M. He's already taken official visits to Florida and USC over the last couple of weeks.

On Tuesday, On3's Chad Simmons further confirmed what Rival's Landyn Rosow reported on Monday: McNutt has lined up two more official visits to Oregon and Texas A&M next weekend. Of course, this is a huge development for Elko heading into the thick of the summer, especially after losing out on 2025 four-star cornerback Caleb Chester to the Texas Longhorns.

On the field, McNutt recorded 61 tackles, two for loss, 12 pass breakups, and a forced fumble on the year while excelling as a wide receiver on offense during his 2023 junior season

According to 247Sports, McNutt is currently ranked 23rd in the 2025 cycle, the No. 1 safety prospect, and the second-ranked prospect in Ohio.

