2025 5-star safety lists LSU in his top 7

The No. 1 safety in the 2025 recruiting class has narrowed his list of final schools down to just seven. Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers made the final cut.

LSU joins Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, Ohio State, USC and Texas as the seven schools that are still in the running for Jonah Williams. Williams is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound, five-star safety from Galveston, Texas where he plays for Ball High School.

At this time, Oklahoma has received multiple Crystal Ball projections to land Williams on 247Sports and the Sooners are a 94% favorite to land him per On3.

LSU’s 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked as the No. 3 class in the country by 247Sports. The class is headlined by the No. 1 wide receiver, quarterback, and running back in the 2025 class.

Dakorien Moore, Bryce Underwood, and Harlem Berry all have the ability to be a superstar at LSU. All three of those guys are on the offensive side of the ball so it would be nice to add the No. 1 safety in the class to bolster the defensive side of the ball.

5-star safety Jonah Williams is down to 7 schools, he tells @Hayesfawcett3‼️ Read: https://t.co/eLUbnjZ6ev pic.twitter.com/WhNP4anyC1 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) April 26, 2024

