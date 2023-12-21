2025 5-star Safety DJ Pickett lists Alabama in top 5
After an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa over the weekend, 2025 safety DJ Pickett released his top schools list. One of the programs that made the cut was Alabama.
Pickett received an offer from Alabama in April of 2021. Since then, he has remained in contact with the Alabama coaching staff.
The product of Zephyrhills High School is ranked as one of the nation’s top safeties. During his junior season, he recorded 31 tackles and one interception.
At 6-foot-3 and 170 pounds, Pickett has the versatility and athleticism to play multiple positions at the college level.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down DJ Pickett’s recruiting profile.
Film
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
8
1
3
Rivals
5
7
1
1
ESPN
4
12
1
1
On3 Recruiting
4
6
1
1
247 Composite
5
7
1
3
Vitals
Hometown
Tampa, Florida
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6-3
170
Class
2025
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on April 20, 2021
Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on Dec. 15, 2023
Top schools
Social media
Top 5. pic.twitter.com/eOx6Hnc3y4
— DJ (@DJPICKETT5) December 21, 2023