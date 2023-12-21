Advertisement

2025 5-star Safety DJ Pickett lists Alabama in top 5

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

After an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa over the weekend, 2025 safety DJ Pickett released his top schools list. One of the programs that made the cut was Alabama.

Pickett received an offer from Alabama in April of 2021. Since then, he has remained in contact with the Alabama coaching staff.

The product of Zephyrhills High School is ranked as one of the nation’s top safeties. During his junior season, he recorded 31 tackles and one interception.

At 6-foot-3 and 170 pounds, Pickett has the versatility and athleticism to play multiple positions at the college level.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down DJ Pickett’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

8

1

3

Rivals

5

7

1

1

ESPN

4

12

1

1

On3 Recruiting

4

6

1

1

247 Composite

5

7

1

3

 

Vitals

Hometown

Tampa, Florida

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6-3

Weight

170

Class

2025

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on April 20, 2021

  • Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on Dec. 15, 2023

Top schools

Social media

