2025 5-star Safety DJ Pickett lists Alabama in top 5

After an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa over the weekend, 2025 safety DJ Pickett released his top schools list. One of the programs that made the cut was Alabama.

Pickett received an offer from Alabama in April of 2021. Since then, he has remained in contact with the Alabama coaching staff.

The product of Zephyrhills High School is ranked as one of the nation’s top safeties. During his junior season, he recorded 31 tackles and one interception.

At 6-foot-3 and 170 pounds, Pickett has the versatility and athleticism to play multiple positions at the college level.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down DJ Pickett’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 8 1 3 Rivals 5 7 1 1 ESPN 4 12 1 1 On3 Recruiting 4 6 1 1 247 Composite 5 7 1 3

Vitals

Hometown Tampa, Florida Projected Position Safety Height 6-3 Weight 170 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on April 20, 2021

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on Dec. 15, 2023

Top schools

Alabama

Georgia

Miami (FL)

Michigan

Oregon

Social media

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire