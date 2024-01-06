2025 5-star QB Bryce Underwood announces commitment

The Oregon Ducks already have a quarterback committed in the class of 2025 with legacy player Akili Smith Jr., but that doesn’t mean that they weren’t still recruiting the No. 1 overall rated player in the 2025 class, quarterback Bryce Underwood.

on Saturday, Underwood announced his college commitment at long last, verbally committing to the LSU Tigers.

Underwood is rated by 247 Sports as the No. 1 overall player in the class of 2025, and the No. 1 QB. Earlier in his recruitment, he had the Ducks among his top schools.

At the moment, the ducks have the No. 10 rated class in the 2025 cycle, with four verbal commitments.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire