2025 5-star OL out of Denton (TX) visited Texas A&M this weekend

On Sunday, Texas A&M landed two high-priority prospects in the 2025 cycle. Four-star quarterback Husan Longstreet and four-star offensive tackle Marcus Garcia are now the sixth and seventh commits in the class, and the recruiting momentum has just begun.

This weekend, head coach Mike Elko and his staff once again hosted many 2025 prospects, including Garcia's Denton (TX), Ryan HS teammate, and five-star offensive lineman Ty Haywood, who has started at left tackle for most of his young career.

Standing at an imposing 6-6 and 270 pounds, Haywood can do it all while excelling as a run blocker due to his size and athleticism. He is equally proficient as a pass protector, possessing solid football and hand placement while finishing nearly every block.

Haywood will return to campus from June 6-8, while Garcia's commitment certainly makes things easier from a decision standpoint, knowing that he could continue playing with his opposite tackle for the next four to five years.

https://twitter.com/tyhaywood_/status/1779660604157972550?s=61&t=4CWpHUIhCM2aAM3XrmqCFA

According to 247Sports Composite, Haywood is currently positioned as the 10th-ranked prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, the 2nd-ranked offensive tackle, and the 3rd-ranked prospect in Texas.

