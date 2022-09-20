2025 5-star DL planning return to Swamp after visiting for USF game

One of the top recruits in the class of 2025, five-star defensive lineman Armondo Blount, was in Gainesville over the weekend to see the Florida Gators take on the USF Bulls.

Saturday was Blount’s first game-day experience at a school other than the University of Miami, which is the closest Power Five program to Dillard High in Fort Lauderdale. He caught up with Blake Alderman of 247Sports following the visit and the Swamp appears to have impressed. Assistant defensive line coach Kareem Reid was his host for most of the night, and he made sure the sophomore took in the full SEC experience.

“He was just telling me to stay tuned for a good game and how it’s different in The Swamp,” Blount said. “It was different. Way different than anything I have ever seen before. This was my first college game outside of Miami.”

Blount has plans to return to the Swamp, too. He’s penciled in the LSU game on October 15 for his next visit. If he thought the USF game was loud, he’ll be even more impressed by the crowd for LSU.

It’s still very early in the recruiting process for Blount, but Florida’s getting on his good side early for a reason. He’s ranked fifth overall in the class of 2025 on the 247Sports composite and is the No. 2 defensive lineman in the class.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire