2025 5-Star DL Armando Blount includes Oklahoma in top 5
The Oklahoma Sooners are off to a great start to the season and in their 2025 Recruiting Cycle. With five commitments in the class, the Sooners are ahead of schedule compared to the 2023 and 2024 cycles.
They continue to gain momentum in 2025, earning a spot in the top five of top five prospect Armondo Blount.
The Sooners made the cut alongside the Miami Hurricanes, Florida State Seminoles, Ohio State Buckeyes, and USC Trojans.
Out of Miami, Fla., the Hurricanes and Seminoles have taken advantage of their proximity to the elite defensive line prospect, hosting Blount on campus for multiple unofficial visits.
But based on Oklahoma’s recruiting success since Brent Venables and his staff’s arrival to Norman, you can’t count the Sooners out until the prospect signs.
Blount is an incredible athlete who’s able to cause havoc off the edge with speed and power.
It may be a tough ask for the Sooners to earn a commitment from Blount, but they’ve had their share of wins and close calls in defensive line recruiting over the last year and a half. Don’t count out the Sooners.
Armondo Blount’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
No projections at this time for Armondo Blount.
Film
Hudl
Rating
Five-star DL Armondo Blount had SIX sacks in his debut for Miami Central. @ArmondoBlount @305Sportss
The 6-3, 250-pounder made it look easy in Week 0. pic.twitter.com/Ff9aVdu1EV
— Anthony Yero (@AnthonyYero1) August 20, 2023
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
5
4
1
1
Rivals
5
4
2
1
247Sports
5
6
2
1
247 Composite
5
5
2
1
On3 Recruiting
5
5
2
1
On3 Industry
5
4
2
1
Vitals
Stripped sack @Valentiauntrell @dareal_coachmal pic.twitter.com/jjFgKRGZHR
— Armondo Blount (@ArmondoBlount) September 3, 2023
Hometown
Miami, Fla.
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-foot-3
Weight
Recruitment
Armondo Blount bringing the pressure @ArmondoBlount
He picked up an invite to the UA All-America game following his performance at UA ESPN Camp in Miami this off-season 📈 #UANext @CraigHaubert @TomLuginbill @DemetricDWarren
— The Underclassman Report (@TheUCReport) September 9, 2023
The Sooners got in the game relatively early with an offer to Blount back on May 23, 2022. That came before the USC offer. Ohio State, Miami, and Florida State offered prior to the Sooners. Miami and Florida State have had him on campus multiple times at this point, according to 247Sports.
Notable Offers
Top #Canes targets from Friday’s Miami Central vs Booker T. Washington matchup including 5⭐️ DL Armondo Blount discuss their expectations for Saturday’s contest against Texas A&M and more!
For more, head to https://t.co/mTGzTuenmF: https://t.co/kPMhlDK66r pic.twitter.com/EzpFEMPF4R
— Izubee Charles (@IzubeeCharles) September 9, 2023
Per 247Sports
Oklahoma
Miami
Ohio State
Florida State
USC
Georgia
Notre Dame
Texas A&M
Vanderbilt
Where’s home?👀📍 @Valentiauntrell @Hayesfawcett3 @dareal_coachmal @CoachJube @paragon52 pic.twitter.com/xKVqkAnw9X
— Armondo Blount (@ArmondoBlount) September 12, 2023
